KP Assembly witnesses rumpus

PESHAWAR: The joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday, ignoring Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani’s clarification for suspending proceedings on February 7.

According to the details, the House witnessed a ruckus soon after the recitation of the Holy Quran as members from both sides of the isle got into a fist fight.

The speaker, however, told the House that he had to prorogue the session on February 7 as the membership of 60 lawmakers, including some opposition members, was suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not filing tax returns.

He said that parliamentary leaders of opposition parties did not attend the meeting on Monday for discussing the agenda and also observed that a few opposition members had used unparliamentary words during the proceedings.

Ghani warned them to maintain discipline in the House or face a ban on their entry in the House under Rule 227 Article (2).

Despite uproar, the House passed the KP Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2020, while the KP Charities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also tabled.

The House was adjourned till 10 am on Friday.