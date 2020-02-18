Imran orders countrywide crackdown to stop smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to launch a countrywide crackdown against the smuggling of goods, which he said is responsible for price hike and causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

The decision was taken during a high-level huddle chaired by the premier and attended by National Food Security Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Commerce and Industries Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood among other officials.

PM Imran said curbing the smuggling of goods is a matter of “national interest” as “it is causing billions of rupees loss to the national kitty, besides inflating the prices of commodities and making the lives of masses difficult”.

No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

He directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), interior ministry, federal and provincial law enforcing institutions, and provincial governments to immediately launch a joint anti-smuggling operation.

He has also summoned the report from the interior ministry within 48 hours on the progress of the crackdown along with a comprehensive strategy.

The prime minister directed to take short-term, medium-term and long-term measures while keeping in view the recommendations of the task force constituted to check smuggling.

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) were also directed to present monitoring reports of the effective anti-smuggling operations to Premier Imran on a regular basis.

He also asked the officials to step up the development of border markets in Balochistan as well as along the western frontiers.

The prime minister also ordered to formulate a policy to stop the influx of Iranian petroleum products, suggesting to use the modern technology to stop the smuggling.