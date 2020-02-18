Govt defends presidential reference against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Tuesday defended the federal government’s decision to file a reference against the apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa as he began his arguments before the Supreme Court.

Headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, a 10-judge full court is hearing a set of petitions challenging the filing of the presidential reference against Justice Isa. Initially, Khan was scheduled to reply to the allegations, leveled in the petitions, on Tuesday but since Justice Muneeb Akhtar was unable to attend the court because of indisposition, the hearing had to be adjourned to Tuesday.

As the hearing resumed on Tuesday, Khan said that the system of the country is run through the elected representatives and the judiciary is guarded under the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The judges are responsible for dispensing justices through their courts and if any accusations are leveled against them then it is the responsibility of the Supreme Judicial Council to look into the matter,” he said.

The attorney general said that they have only forwarded the accusations against the judge to the top judicial forum to inquire if he possessed the London properties or not.

“It is a perception that the properties in London are directly linked to the Justice Qazi Faez Isa and he paid for their purchase,” he said adding that no results could be extracted unless a probe from the judicial body reaches its conclusion.

While rejecting the notion that a reference was filed against the judge out of any hatred or enmity, the attorney general said that it was only forwarded to launch a probe into the accusations against the judge.

The attorney general while reading out the oath taken by the judges said that the judicial officers are bound to obey the code of conduct.

He said that the apex court judge has admitted that the London properties are owned by his wife and children. He further asked as to how an inquiry into undeclared assets could come under the spying definition.

He also raised questions over the role of the executive in case it receives any information against an incumbent judge and asked if it should carry out a probe into the matter or not.

The government’s attorney in the case also raised queries regarding the decision from the judge facing accusations to challenge proceedings of the judicial council after receiving a show-cause notice.

Earlier on Monday, in a related development, Senior counsel Munir Malik, who represents Justice Isa, submitted a synopsis in line with a previous court directive and requested for quashing the proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Isa.

He also called for initiating a contempt case against all concerned and for action against all those who carried out surveillance of Justice Isa and his family.