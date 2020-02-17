UN chief thanks Gen Bajwa for giving full access in Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, the overall regional security situation including the issues of Afghan refugees, Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

Guterres during his conversation with Gen Bajwa “thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

It added that the UN chief also said that there is a need to implement UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Guterres once again acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping missions and “extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism”.

According to the statement, he commended the improved security situation in Pakistan and the country’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa during the meeting remarked that Pakistan is committed to achieving “a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan”.

Guterres on Monday also held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

KHALILZAD CALLS ON PM, COAS:

Also on Monday, United States Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Gen Bajwa, a separate ISPR statement said.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed,” it added.

Khalilzad also met Prime Minister Imran, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office.