SSP Mufakhar murdered lawyer friend, accomplice tells police

LAHORE: Senior Superintendent of Punjab Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel’s friend Asad Bhatti has told police that he and the police officer had murdered their mutual friend, former advocate general Shahid Tattla, over a business rivalry.

Bhatti was taken into custody by police after he was identified from a CCTV footage. Police had recovered Adeel’s car from Johar Town. In the CCTV footage, Bhatti was seen sitting beside the police officer.

In his confessional statement to the police, Bhatti revealed that Adeel called Tattla to a mutually agreed place where he strangled him to death. He disposed off Tattla’s body by throwing it in a drum full of acid.

According to Bhatti, a police constable had washed the scene of the crime, a house that was jointly rented by Adeel and Tattla some days ago allegedly to hold parties. Police sources said that raids were also being carried out to arrest the servant of Adeel’s second wife who had provided the acid to Asad Bhatti to allegedly dissolve Tattla’s body.

SSP Adeel and Tattla were reportedly very close and used to frequent social gatherings together. Both of them belonged to Narowal.

SSP Adeel, who was currently posted in the Punjab Constabulary (PC), Lahore, left his home on his official vehicle last week on Tuesday after telling his wife that he was going somewhere. His wife reported him missing after his cell phone remained constantly powered off.

A source privy to the investigation said that SSP Adeel had joined the police investigation into the alleged kidnapping of Tattla, however he had escaped after sensing that the investigators were close to revealing the truth behind the lawyer’s disappearance.