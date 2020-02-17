SC adjourns Justice Isa’s plea until Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition challenging the presidential reference filed against him over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement until Tuesday.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Isa.

The reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa alleges that he acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in wealth returns.

The court adjourned hearing over the unavailability of Justice Munib Akhtar.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that Justice Munib Akhtar was not feeling well.

He asked the Attorney General whether he had read Justice Isa’s reply.

Advocate Hassan Irfan said that the rules of the Supreme Judicial Council had been abolished and no new rules were created after the 18th Amendment.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the court was focusing only on the case and would review the matter of rules later.