Cabinet to consider setting up body on child rights in upcoming meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday to take up 12-point agenda, with a special focus on the establishment of National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) due to the alarming rise in the number of children who are being raped all across the country.

According to documents available with Pakistan Today, the federal cabinet would also take up issues related to price hikes, inflation and common public centric issues such as the Ehsaas programme, gas pricing and electric power bills.

In addition to this, the cabinet would also take up the issue of one-time permission to import insecticides from India.

According to reports, provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh have requested the import in order to help counter the threat of dengue as summer is arriving.

However, a source in the government said that the federal government has put a blanket ban on trade with India.

Earlier, the provincial governments had written summaries seeking the premier’s permission for importing the insecticides but he directed that the matter be presented before the federal cabinet.

Further, presentations on regulatory duty and taxes on pulses and issues related to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Corporation would also be made whereas the establishment of a permanent secretariat of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in the ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) would also be discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, the cabinet would also discuss the approvals for a notification for Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) members; grant of fresh Overseas Employment Promoters’ licenses; surrender, transfer and change of jurisdiction of overseas employment promoter licenses under section 12(2) and 12(4) of the Emigration Ordinance, 1979, under rule 8(5) and 11(A) of Emigration rules 1979.

The appointment of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation’s (PMDC) managing director (MD)/chief executive officer (CEO) would also be discussed besides the award of an additional charge of the vacant post of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ (PBS) chief statistician.

Similarly, the proportionate adjustment of input tax by exploration and production companies operating as joint ventures would also be discussed during the meeting.