Sir, social media is undermining our society. The highly addictive habit of Tweeting, Instagramming, and Facebooking our every thought, meal, workout, and opinion is taking up unduly great amount of our time and taking away our ability to effectively communicate with one another.

I’m afraid that if we don’t put our phones down, social media may become a problem that we will be unable to autocorrect.

Syed Ali Hussain Rizvi

Karachi