Say no to racism

There has been wide media circulation about the racist remarks of American President Donald Trump. First of all, I have been a big admirer of America and American culture. Yet again, I am a fan of Trump for the reason that he is always replete with energy, enthusiasm and positive talk.

At the same time, I am always opposed to such discriminatory remarks and any bias against human beings. I have been greatly encouraging such positive things/talks among the people, my relatives and friends in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Korkai, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

No matter, the people and the countries have been in the same boat, struggling for their survival amid many volatile situations. Therefore, such discriminatory things should be better avoided at all costs.

Donald Trump should confirm in the same breath that he has been always serious-minded about the growth of American people and that of the global community, come what may.

Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai