Fundamental facilities

Apparently, Kamber district is one of the most backward cities of province Sindh. The district has been facing all kinds of socioeconomic evils such as poverty, poor healthcare system, unhygienic water, unemployment, ineffective schooling system, poor infrastructure of roads, and a corrosive use of power.

Correspondingly, the women of Kamber district have been facing social ills such as gender discrimination, child marriage, child labor, and health issues. Specifically, students of matriculation and intermediate classes are suffering. However, there is not any kind of library facility and university. The Government of Sindh has to take some serious and effective measures to improve infrastructure of schooling system, building a university, job opportunities and improving the healthcare system. The Government has to work on women’s betterment and provide some ease.

Abdul Bari Jagirani

Larkana