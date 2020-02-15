NAB raids Sharifs’ business offices in Lahore

–Raiding team seizes computers, important documents in search for benami companies allegedly involved in money laundering

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday raided businesses of the Sharif family in search of evidence pertaining to cases involving money laundering and benami accounts.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza Baittu granted permission to NAB to search 55-K, Model Town, Lahore, and 91-F, Model Town, Lahore, as well as any other offices of the companies owned by the accused in the case.

The warrant further read that search orders were issued to recover documents from the said addresses which are “vital for logical conclusion of the case”.

NAB sources said that officials confiscated computers and laptops during the raids. Sources added that important documents were recovered from the office of the chief financial officer of the Sharif Group of Industries. They claimed that benami companies allegedly involved in money laundering were being operated from the office at 55-K, Model Town.

They said the bureau was looking for record pertaining to Unitas, Waqar Trading and other companies.

PML-N spokesperson Mariam Aurangzeb, in a statement, confirmed the raids, saying these took place around 12:30pm on Saturday.

Aurangzeb said the raids were being conducted by the Imran Khan-led government to distract the masses from its political and economic failures.

“They should tell the public what they found during the raids,” she said, questioning why the government was not uncovering those responsible behind the wheat and sugar crises in the country.