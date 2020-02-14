SC sets aside orders for regularisation of project employees

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday set aside the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders for regulariation of project employees of the Punjab Irrigation Department.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by the Punjab government against the LHC orders for regularisation of project employees.

A law officer on behalf of the Punjab government argued before the bench that, with the co-operation of the World Bank, the Punjab Irrigation Department launched a project for enhancing the production capacity of the land. He said that the project would terminate in 2021 due to the non-availability of further funds whereas the project employees could not be regularized as per law.

The law officer submitted that the LHC had given orders for the regularization of the project employees whereas the orders were not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the orders.

However, a counsel on behalf of the employees opposed the request and submitted that identical posts were available in the department. At this, the bench observed that a temporary project could not be declared part of the department whereas the project would terminate on a lapse of funds.

Subsequently, the bench allowed the appeal filed by the Punjab government and set aside the LHC orders.