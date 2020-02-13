The youth betrayed

The PTI is a ruling party which has most of its support base in the youth, but it has been unfair with it’s own youth after coming into power. In current situation when we look around, we find youth in more of a crisis than ever before.

As PTI government excluded the educational budget then Higher Education Commission HEC has cut few educational stipends of universities. Similarly universities are extending the amount of fees due to having low budgets, which is also affecting PTI’s youth.

On the other hand Chinese government is excluding the number of scholarships for Pakistani students due to slow working of CPEC projects. And PM khan’s promise of jobs is also not looking to be fulfilled. But according to some Traders and Economists 1 million people lost their jobs during this PTI government and 4 million became poor.

Meanwhile It is requested Prime Minster Khan to please don’t disappoint your youth as they are behind your party’s rise.

Syed Tahir Rashdi

Karachi