Siddiqui meets PM, sticks to resignation decision

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reviewed the progress made on development projects pertaining to Sindh, especially Karachi, in a meeting attended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui among others.

The presence of the MQM-P chief was the highlight of the meeting, as the lawmaker had refused to meet PM Imran despite multiple invites after his resignation from the federal cabinet.

The MQM-P has been demanding that the government establish a university in Hyderabad; development budget for Hyderabad; implementation of a package of Rs162 billion for Karachi; and opening of MQM’s closed offices that were shut down after its founder Altaf Hussain’s infamous speech.

Sources said that the PM and Siddiqui discussed matters pertaining to the Information Technology Ministry which he had quit citing the federal government’s lack of interest in the development of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and concerned secretaries.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that both sides held talks on their demands and hope for a positive outcome soon. He said he has not decided on coming back to the cabinet as of now and that talks were still being held in this regard.

MQM-P while commenting on the meeting reports said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had a meeting with Asad Umar on fulfillment of the promises made with the party at the time of joining the federal coalition government. “Prime Minister Imran Khan came to attend the meeting at the end,” the party said.

Siddiqui had announced his resignation from the post of the IT minister last year over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s failure to fulfill its promises to the party.

Following Siddiqui’s announcement of his resignation from the federal cabinet, PTI leaders had held numerous futile meetings with MQM-P but were unable to convince the party’s convener to rejoin his post as Minister for Information Technology.