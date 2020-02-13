SHC issues notices in Vawda’s dual nationality case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday heard a petition seeking disqualification of Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for allegedly concealing his dual nationality before the 2018 general election.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard a petition filed by Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhel and issued notices to Vawda, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other concerned parties and sought formal replies by Mar 12.

The court observed that the matter will be decided after hearing the both parties.

Mandokhel, in his petition, said that the minister concealed his US citizenship at the time of filing nomination papers from the election commission before the election.

“When the matter was taken in the court, Vawda quietly applied to surrender his US nationality,” the petitioner claimed.

The petitioner claimed that the evidence suggests that the minister was holding dual citizenship at the time of the polls so he should be disqualified under Article 62-1(F) of the Constitution.