Police clueless about whereabouts of missing SSP, lawyer

LAHORE: Police are still clueless about the whereabouts of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel who went ‘missing’ from the Johar Town area of the provincial capital on Tuesday evening.

The policeman disappeared exactly a week after the kidnapping of his close friend, former assistant advocate general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla, who went missing from the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station and is still untraceable.

SSP Adeel, who is currently posted in the Punjab Constabulary (PC), Lahore, left his home on his official vehicle on Tuesday evening after telling his wife that he was going somewhere. Later, when his wife found a cell phone to be constantly powered off, she informed the police that her husband had gone missing.

A senior police officer in the investigation wing informed this scribe that upon receiving an emergency phone call, the police started searching the entire city and found SSP Adeel’s vehicle abandoned outside a renowned shopping mall in Johar Town on Tuesday night. He said that the policeman’s wife had lodged a missing person report instead of an FIR [First Information Report].

He further said that the policeman’s phone was still powered off and despite questioning all his friends and family members, they still had no clue about his whereabouts. He added that the police were scrutinising SSP Adeel’s call records for any information that could help them locate him.

A source privy to the investigation said that SSP Adeel had joined the police investigation into the kidnapping of Tatla a couple of days ago. The source also said that before joining the Punjab Police, the SSP was surrendered from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to the Establishment Division. The source added that while at FIA, he had travelled to India twice to attend official meetings.

The source further said that SSP Adeel, who previously served Lahore Police as SP investigation civil lines and SP operations city, had faced multiple departmental inquiries. Police were investigating him in connection with different cases, including his return from India and his affiliation with the abducted lawyer, the source added.

On the other hand, reports indicated that an initial investigation signalled his self-disappearance instead of being kidnapped since police investigators claimed to have found evidence from a combined residence of both SSP Adeel and Tatla in Lahore’s Faisal Town.

Reportedly, a team recovered a drum from inside the house which was sent to the forensic lab and investigation is still underway to find out more clues inside the house, whereas, all CCTV cameras installed around the house were also checked besides recording statements of five people. Moreover, CCTV footage showed around nine to 10 people among SSP Adeel and Tatla going inside the house where they usually organised parties.

Reports further stated that investigators found drugs and other material from the house, whereas, they also acquired footage which showed Adeel coming out of the residence along with Tatla.