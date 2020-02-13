Pat on the back

It is pretty interesting to see New Zealand withdrawing the controversial racist Africa and Middle East refugee policy. And this is the best way forward and way to go!

It has been said that the media houses have played a very important role in annihilating the whole controversy around the policy. The so-called discriminatory refugee policy seems to have been following very hard rules against migrant people from regions like Asia.

We are all human beings and any bias against humanity should be resisted and protested with the help of media and people.

On my personal and professional facets, I have been tirelessly encouraging equal treatment among people from all walks of life in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and in my professional areas like Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and both my mother and father have often given me advice on such beautiful facets.

Countries like New Zealand shall take beautiful lessons from the continent Asia mixed with festivals and family values to create beautiful cultural traditions among all.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai