Jamshed Dasti gets bail in oil tanker theft case

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Multan bench on Thursday granted bail to Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti till Feb 20.

The court said, in its remarks, that the verdict of the district and sessions court in Muzaffargarh has been declared as null and void. The LHC’s bench ordered the authorities to release Dasti immediately.

It is pertinent here to mention that Dasti was nominated in two different cases of abduction of a tanker driver and theft of oil. The district and sessions court in Muzaffargarh had handed over the former lawmaker to police on four-day physical remand.