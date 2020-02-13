Injustice with students

The sudden decision of the education department of conducting 8th grade annual examination in education board has surprised the students and teachers of private schools. It has been almost two months that the 8th classes have begun and we have almost covered half of our textbooks. It is strange and shocking when suddenly we are asked to change our textbooks for the annual examination. However , to this notification, we 8th graders are totally depressed of having wasted our two months whereas our preparation went all in vain. The education department no doubt, has failed to give our due rights. It is confusing that why were we not informed before the starting of our classes? Why everyone is silent and not taking any action over this? What can students do and how can they cover the other textbooks for the annual examination’s preparation. On the other hand, purchasing new textbooks is not affordable for all of us . There too are poor students studying. The textbooks that they bought in great expense are now further not going to be taught. Is the education department really doing good for us ? We students need justice and want our elders to raise voice for us .

Sahar Abdul Karim

Turba