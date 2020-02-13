IHC questions circumstances under which Iqbal was arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday questioned circumstances under which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman issued arrest warrants for former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez resumed hearing of Iqbal’s post-arrest bail plea today and deliberated over violation of an accused’s fundamental rights.

The IHC will be issuing a separate order on NAB’s powers to arrest suspects.

When Additional Prosecutor NAB Jahanzaib Bharwana informed the bench that the inquiry against Iqbal was in the preliminary stage, Justice Minallah asked what extraordinary circumstances compelled the bureau chairman to issue arrest warrants.

“Was the suspect trying to escape?” he asked and directed NAB prosecutor to satisfy court on why Iqbal couldn’t be probed without being detained.

The judge remarked that every suspect was innocent until proven guilty. “Is the investigation officer incapable of proving white-collar crimes without making an arrest?” he questioned.

Bharwana said the anti-graft watchdog was apprehensive Iqbal would tamper records and witness statements. The IO suspected Iqbal would use his influence as he did in 2009 but the IHC chief justice observed that the PML-N leader was no longer a minister.

The prosecutor further informed court of suspicions that Iqbal would flee the country. The PML-N leader’s counsel dismissed the claim, pointing out that Iqbal had appeared in every call to notice.

The counsel also maintained that the bureau had not proven any bribe or other allegations against his client.

During the hearing, a copy of the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance was produced before the bench. Justice Minallah remarked that the ordinance seemed to be unnecessary since the top court had issued judgments in matters pertaining to the anti-corruption law.

The case has been adjourned till February 20.