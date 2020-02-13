Hafiz Saeed sentenced to five-and-a-half years in Pakistan film censor board

LAHORE – A Lahore anti-terrorism court convicted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaa-ud-Dawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Saeed to five-and-a-half years in Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) in two terror-financing cases on Wednesday.

Given that the same verdict has been meted out in two separate terror-financing cases, instead of serving 11 years in the CBFC, Saeed will be required to watch every Lollywood film released over the next five-a-half-years twice.

“We’re hoping that this would help Pakistan’s listing with the Financial Action Task Force and Lollywood’s listing with other film industries. The move has positive repercussions for Pakistan’s economy, security and its film industry,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to the media.

Along with Saeed, his close aide and fellow cinema buff Malik Zafar Iqbal has also been sentenced to the CBFC over terror-financing charges.

The first assignment that Saeed and Iqbal would take up will be to review Sarmad Khoosat’s much talked about Zindagi Tamasha along with members of the Council of Islamic Ideology, and the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Among the most high profile films that Saeed would review this year is expected to be Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt. However, sources close to the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief reveal that he is especially looking forward to Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s Abhinandan Come On.

Intelligence sources have further revealed that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Spokesman Ehsan Ullah Ehsan has been sent to Turkey to learn the tricks of the trade of their film industry Yesilcam, as Pakistan continues to strive for the revival of the local film industry.