FIA directs customs officials to record statements in container scandal

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Thursday directed senior customs officials to record their statements in the container scandal.

Documents available with this scribe state that an inquiry has been opened against Customs Headquarter Chief Jamil Nasir Khan, Collector Adjudication Dr Akhtar Hussain, Appellate Tribunal Customs member Saud Imran Ahmad and Post Clearance Audit Customs Sumera Omer.

The inquiry is regarding the corruption of billions of rupees. In this regard, these people are required to appear before the FIA’s assistant director in Lahore on February 17 along with an inquiry report and forensic audit report against Faisalabad ex-collector customs Shaukat Ali.

The internal audit wing of FBR had prepared an audit report which revealed that around 1,100 containers had been cleared without duties in the past ten years.

In addition to this, the audit report also pointed out that customs officials cleared non-customs paid vehicles.

Subsequently, FBR and federal tax ombudsman initiated an inquiry and asked FIA to probe the matter.

The FIA has been investigating this matter for a year whereas one senior official was sidelined from the case due to his alleged connivance with Shaukat Ali. Now, the high ups have reconstituted the committee and appointed a new inquiry officer.