Dr Mirza says Pakistani students affected by coronavirus have ‘fully recovered’

ISLAMABAD: State Minister of Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday confirmed that four Pakistani students who had contracted coronavirus – officially named COVID-19 – have fully recovered.

The minister added that the students have been discharged from medical facilities.

Referring to steps taken to safeguard Pakistan, he said medical experts are present at airports to screen passengers from China and no cases have yet been detected.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy said three Pakistani nationals who had contracted the coronavirus in China had been cured.

In a tweet, the mission said: “We are pleased to learn that 3 Pakistani citizens affected by Coronavirus in China have been cured and discharged from hospitals in Guangzhou and Shenzhen of Guangdong Province. All the best to them! Thank you, medical team in China!”

Last month, Dr Mirza confirmed that four Pakistani students in China have tested positive for the coronavirus – COVID-19. The disclosure came two days after a group of Pakistani students made an impassioned appeal in a video clip for their evacuation from Wuhan.