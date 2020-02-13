Departmental stores given two weeks to stop using polythene bags

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered mega-stores across Punjab to stop using polythene bags within two weeks.

In his written verdict, Justice Shahid Karim termed the use of harmful plastic bags “the biggest threat to environment” and directed shop owners, merchandisers and wholesalers to switch to alternative bags within two weeks.

The LHC directed the concerned authorities to display the court orders at a prominent place in all the departmental stores.

Last year on Aug 19, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the approval to ban plastic bags in the province will be accorded in the next cabinet meeting.

“Like Islamabad, the Punjab government has also decided to ban plastic bags in the province.” The imposition of the ban will be approved in the next cabinet meeting, he had told the gathering.

The minister had further said the Punjab government was committed to making Pakistan ‘green’, and a large-scale plantation will take place in the province. A good sum of money had been allocated for this purpose, he had added.