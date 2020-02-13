Bilawal appears before NAB in Opal-225 case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter, after being summoned thrice, to record his statement in a case pertaining to Opal-255 – a joint venture of the Zardari Group – which is said to be an offshoot of the fake bank accounts case.

The anti-graft watchdog has accused Bilawal of owning a 25 percent stake in the firm. According to NAB sources, the PPP leader was handed over a set of questions pertaining to the joint venture of the Zardari Group and Bahria Town.

The latest NAB notice, which was sent to Bilawal on February 7, stated: “You are hereby again called upon to appear before Combined Investiga­tion Team-4 of NAB (Rawalpindi) along with the following record for clarifications and recording your plea on 13-2-2020 at 1100hours without failure.”

“Submit attested copies of resolutions of the board of directors for the period 01-01-2008 to 01-12-2019 and any other evidence you want to produce in support of your plea. You are advised that failure to comply with this notice may entail penal consequences as provided in Section 2 of National Accoun­tability Ordinance-1999.”

Prior to this, he was sent two notices in December last year but had termed the call-up notice served to him by the anti-corruption watchdog as “unconstitutional and illegal”.

PPP SHOW OF SUPPORT

A number of party leaders, including PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Senator Sherry Rehman and Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, and party supporters gathered outside NAB’s old headquarters in Rawalpindi ahead of Bilawal’s appearance.

Addressing a press conference alongside other PPP leaders, Kaira said: “We’ve been speaking about the NAB-Niazi nexus, now courts are also speaking about it,” he said, adding that courts were saying NAB was “ill-prepared”.

Meanwhile, Rehman said that Bilawal could not be made a party in the case NAB was questioning him about as he was not a public office-bearer [at the time].

JV OPAL-225

The Bureau has accused a number of PPP leaders, including Bilawal, of transferring billions of rupees to Opal-225 via fake bank accounts. The company also took loans of billions of rupees from banks.

According to NAB, Bilawal had 25 percent shares in a private firm, Opal-225, a joint venture of the Zardari Group.

The anti-graft watchdog, which has been investigating fake bank accounts and money laundering cases against PPP leaders, filed eight references in the Accountability Court, Islamabad, on December 9, 2018.

On May 29 last year, the bureau had served a 32-point questionnaire to the PPP chairperson during his short appearance in the bureau’s headquarters.

The NAB headquarters had already shifted the fake bank accounts and money laundering case from its Karachi office to the Rawalpindi office last year. The investigations in the case are being faced by 172 important personalities, including Bilawal, former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, incumbent minister Anwar Siyal, Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz and others.

Their names were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), but Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s names were later removed from the travel ban list on a Supreme Court directive.