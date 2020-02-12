Senior cop goes missing, ex-AG kidnapped in Lahore

LAHORE: A senior superintendent of police (SSP) was reported missing from the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to details, SSP Mufakhir Adeel was last seen in the Johar Town area of the city. The police officer went missing on Tuesday night and his mobile phone has consistently remained switched off since the speculated time of disappearance.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed said that the family of the police officer were yet to bring forth a request notifying the development. He also said that the police station was in contact with the officer’s family and would get to the bottom of the situation.

Meanwhile, former advocate general Shahbaz Ahmed was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

According to his brother Sajjad Ali, the former advocate general was kidnapped from his office in the day. He said that his brother’s mobile phone has consistently remained switched off since the speculated time of the abduction.

The police have launched an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of the ex- advocate general.