Senate body asks Aviation Division to reply on JIT formation or face privilege motion

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Wednesday asked Aviation Division to submit a formal reply regarding formation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on corruption in the newly built Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) in its next meeting or be ready to face a privilege motion in the House.

“The ministry [Aviation Division) must give a reply in next meeting on formation of the JIT as recommended by the committee and explain the reasons, if it is not constituted. Otherwise a privilege motion will be moved in the Senate,” Chairman Mushahidullah Khan observed during the committee meeting.

He said the body had got six extensions for this agenda item, but was still waiting for the compliance report after it recommended the JIT to avoid “conflict in findings of different committees.”

The Upper House of the Parliament had referred the matter to the committee after Senator Behramand Khan Tangi, raised it on the point of public importance on November 13, 2018.

Senior officials of the Aviation Division informed the parliamentarians that the Prime Minister had formed a committee on the issue.

Responding to a resolution moved by Senator Prof. Dr Mehar Taj Roghani regarding “re-employment of retired PIA employees”, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management apprised the committee that the Supreme Court had banned the recruitment in 2018.

PIA officials said the apex court had been approached seeking permission to recruit 100 employees including pilots, keeping in view future requirements of the national flag-carrier.

They said the PIA had reduced its financial losses considerably and expressed confidence it would emerge as an efficient and profit-earning entity soon.

Chairman Mushahidullah constituted a three-member sub-committee, headed by Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, to interact with the Review Committee of PIA on fake degrees issue. The review committee had so far decided almost 858 cases, while 181 more were in the pipeline.