Quetta police briefly detain protesting students

Balochistan Police on Wednesday detained students and officials of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences for holding a “peaceful demonstration” in Quetta that called for the restoration of the varsity in its original state, a reduction in the varsity’s fees and the dismissal of the vice-chancellor.

However, the police rounded up dozens of protesters after an alleged clashed with the demonstrators at the GPO Chowk.

Police said the demo caused a traffic jam which forced them to use force to disperse the protesters.

Officials said that the protesters were also shouting slogans against the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Naqeebullah.

According to a police officer, the detained protesters were let go after some time.