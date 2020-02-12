Elahi refuses to reveal details of secret deal with JUI-F’s Fazl

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Wednesday refused to disclose the agreement reached with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to end his sit-in in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader said that the agreement reached with Fazl is a secret and he will seek his permission to reveal it.

The Punjab Assembly speaker advised the government to focus on its work of providing relief to people and said that no one supports opposition’s movement as the job of the opposition to make noise outside and inside the House.

On Tuesday, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had said that the Chaudhry brothers should break their silence and inform the nation about the promise made with his party.

Talking to the media, Haideri had said, “Our movement is still continuing, when required we will give a call for Islamabad again.” “The sit-in in Islamabad will be the end of this government,” he had added.

On Sunday, Fazl had claimed that he had ended the Islamabad sit-in on the assurance that Prime Minister Imran Khan would immediately step down and new elections would be held three months after his resignation.

Before making this claim, Fazl had said, “I urge [Punjab Assembly Speaker] Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to disclose the secret he is carrying as amanat.”

The benefit expected from the Azadi March that the JUI-F had launched in November last year against the government could not be achieved, because the two major opposition parties Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not extend their support to the cause, he had said.

The JUI-F had staged 13-day sit-in on Kashmir Road in Islamabad from November 1 to 13, 2019, that came to an abrupt end as the party chief announced going for Plan B, blocking various major roads across the country. During this time, the Chaudhrys had held a number of meetings with the JUI-F leadership.