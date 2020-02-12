No confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Pakistan: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza declared on Wednesday there has not been a single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Mirza disclosed this during a meeting held to discuss arrangements made in the wake of coronavirus that has claimed over 1,000 lives in China. The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary Health Dr Allah Baksh Malik, NIH Executive Director Dr Aamer Ikram, director general of Health, representatives of the Pakistan Army and other field experts.

The meeting briefly discussed the preventive measures taken by Pakistan with regard to coronavirus epidemic. Dr Zafar Mirza said all samples sent to NIH were negative and no case of the deadly virus reported in Pakistan.

He said the passengers are being thoroughly screened at the various airports of the country and we are ready to face any emergency situation.

Last week, the NIH received 43 samples of suspected novel coronavirus cases, all of which have tested negative. According to Mirza, the government was making arrangements to ensure every individual is protected from the virus and is ready to deal with any emergency.

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus epidemic jumped on Wednesday, as the chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged countries to work together against the “grave threat” posed by the outbreak.