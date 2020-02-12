Navy’s exercise Seaspark-18 begins

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s maritime exercise Seaspark-18 began here on Wednesday.

The purpose of the exercise is to assess war preparedness and validate operation plans of the Pakistan Navy taking cognisance of emerging regional and global challenges.

The exercise spanning over two months will be conducted in the Arabian Sea all along the Pakistan coast from Jiwani to Sir Creek.

All operational units of Pakistan Navy, including ships, submarines, aircraft, UAVs, Special Forces and Pak Marines along with elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force are participating in the exercise.

At the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest.

It was announced on the occasion that the Pakistan Navy was combat-ready and fully committed to protecting national maritime interests during peace and war and Seaspark-18 exercise would, therefore, provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.