NA session adjourned after treasury, Opp trade barbs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session on Wednesday was adjourned for the day after the speech given by Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan, wherein he stated that corruption is “in the genetic makeup of the PPP and the PML-N”, attracted chaos.

In a speech laden with criticism, Khan called out the performance of the previous governments of PML-N and the PPP, stating that there was an unprecedented price hike during the tenure of the PPP. In an apparent reference to former president Asif Ali Zardari, he also called out “Mr 10pc” in his speech.

However, the PPP took exception to the comments and asked Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to ask the minister to refrain from making such comments.

However, when Khan continued his tirade against the opposition, PPP lawmakers led by Agha Rafiullah surrounded the energy minister and started tearing copies of the agenda, prompting treasury members to step in to prevent an altercation.

While Ayub and Rafiullah engaged in a verbal clash, treasury members, including Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, stepped in to pacify the PPP lawmakers.

HAFEEZ SHAIKH MINCES NO WORDS

In his speech, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh rubbished the criticism on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that those who had themselves approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should not be criticising the government for doing the same.

Addressing the session, Shaikh responded to what he dubbed was “undue” criticism from opposition benches.

Shaikh said that the governments that came to power both in 2008 and 2013 had gone to the IMF.

“This is a national problem that our development isn’t at the pace that we don’t go to the IMF. No one goes to the IMF happily, whether it be the previous governments or the current one. “The situation leaves us no choice [but to do so],” he added.

Shaikh’s remarks came a day after the IMF accepted the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) request to decrease the revenue target from Rs5,238 billion to Rs4,800 billion. The IMF team, which held talks with the government’s economic team, slashed down the revenue target, thus making this the second time that the international lender has agreed to the government’s demands.

“Some people have claimed that in negotiations with the IMF, individuals from both parties are representatives of the IMF,” the advisor said, adding that it was disappointing that people like Reza Baqir – who is the incumbent governor of the State Bank of Pakistan — were being discarded for having worked in the IMF earlier.

“We should be proud of Reza Baqir. He went on to study in the best American universities after having completed his initial studies from Lahore. He went on to join the IMF solely on the basis of his capabilities,” Shaikh said, adding that those who did not have the credentials to even enter the halls of IMF were critising the SBP governor for having worked there.

