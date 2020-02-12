Marriyum Aurangzeb disapproves of subsidy package for Utility Stores

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday disapproved of the subsidy package for the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) approved by the federal cabinet a day earlier, likening it with the “economic murder” of the masses.

The cabinet on Tuesday okayed a subsidy of Rs2 billion per month for a period of five months to USC for the provision of edible items of daily use to the people at affordable rates.

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, Aurangzeb said that it is not just a matter of the government of what she called “thief Imran mafia”, it is the matter of Pakistan”

عمران مافیا معیشت، پاکستان کی سیکیورٹی و سلامتی اور سالمیت کے لئے خطرہ ہے چور اور کرپٹ عمران مافیا عوام کو کوئی ریلیف نہیں دے سکتا عمران صاحب @ImranKhanPTI نے ۱۵ ارب جہانگیر ترین اور خسرو بختیار کو دیا، اور عوام کے لئے آٹا ، چینی ، بجلی اور گیس مزید مہنگی#ImranMafia — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 12, 2020

“The package announced by Imran mafia is a deception which will only provide relief to Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar,” she claimed.

“Inflation is increasing due to this fake relief package. Imran mafia is a threat to Pakistan’s economy, security and sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has said time and again that “neither he nor the sugar mills in the country benefitted from the government’s increased tax on sugar last year”, adding that his mills are selling sugar “within government-set rates”.