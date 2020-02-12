IHC dismisses govt’s plea against Abidi’s acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the federal government’s petition against the acquittal of former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a contempt of court case pertaining to the use of hate speech against the Supreme Court (SC).

A two-member bench presided by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict after deliberating the arguments presented by the prosecution and the defence.

In December 2018, Abidi was arrested from the apex court premises on charges of using derogatory and inappropriate language against former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar during an interview at a local web channel.

However, in May 2019, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had acquitted Abidi in the hate speech case.

The former senator was released from Adiala Jail after a three-member bench of the top court accepted his unconditional apology and discharged a contempt notice. However, the proceeding in the ATC against Abidi remained unaffected.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand after hearing arguments acquitted the ex-PPP senator and two co-accused, Hans Masroor and Ahsan Saleem, from the charges.