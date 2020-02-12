Hafeez Shaikh minces no words in NA speech

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday rubbished the criticism on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that those who had themselves approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should not be criticising the government for doing the same.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, Shaikh responded to what he dubbed was “undue” criticism from opposition benches.

Shaikh said that the governments that came to power both in 2008 and 2013 had gone to the IMF.

“This is a national problem that our development isn’t at the pace that we don’t go to the IMF. No one goes to the IMF happily, whether it be the previous governments or the current one. “The situation leaves us no choice [but to do so],” he added.

Shaikh’s remarks came a day after the IMF accepted the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) request to decrease the revenue target from Rs5,238 billion to Rs4,800 billion. The IMF team, which held talks with the government’s economic team, slashed down the revenue target, thus making this the second time that the international lender has agreed to the government’s demands.

“Some people have claimed that in negotiations with the IMF, individuals from both parties are representatives of the IMF,” the advisor said, adding that it was disappointing that people like Reza Baqir – who is the incumbent governor of the State Bank of Pakistan — were being discarded for having worked in the IMF earlier.

“We should be proud of Reza Baqir. He went on to study in the best American universities after having completed his initial studies from Lahore. He went on to join the IMF solely on the basis of his capabilities,” Shaikh said, adding that those who did not have the credentials to even enter the halls of IMF were critising the SBP governor for having worked there.

