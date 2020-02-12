Gul Bukhari summoned after intel gained from Ehsanullah reveals she is DG TTPPR

Columnist Gul Bukhari was summoned on Monday by the Anti-Terror Wing of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) was intel gleaned by former-former TTP spokesman Ehsanullan Ehsan revealed that she was the top boss in the Taliban’s information setup.

“Yes, Ehsanullah, before he sadly left us, informed us that Gul Bukhari was currently designated as Director General Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Public Relations (TTPPR) and that she was where the buck stopped at the banned outfit as far as PR was concerned,” said Dr Hassan Something, currently serving at Anti-Terror Wing of the FIA.”

“We’ve spent some time with the fellow; he’s standup guy, there’s really no reason he would lie to us,” he said. “It just confirms what we’ve always suspected about this Bukhari lady since a very long time.”

“In fact, he revealed that not only was she his line manager, but that she also used to at times deepen her voice to sound like him when he was not available,” he said.

“She was even involved in actually carrying out certain activities, including the attack on GHQ in 2009, where she was the lookout.”