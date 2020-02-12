Four miners die in Duki coalmine landslide

Four miners, including three real brothers, died when a landslide hit a coalmine here on Wednesday.

According to details, landmine hit coalmine in Tahir Lease area some 10 kilometer west of Duki.

Four coalmines including three real brothers Kamal Khan, Adam Khan, Gula Khan and Sharafuddin hailing from Muslim Bagh area of Qila Saifullah died in the incident.

The rescue teams of mines and Red Crescent pulled out the bodies from debris after hectic efforts of more than five hours and shifted them to Civil Hospital.

Funeral prayers of the deceased was attended by Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Shah FC, SHO Gulzar and others after which they were sent to Muslim Bagh for burial.