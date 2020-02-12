Court seeks NAB’s reply in Pervez Ashraf’s acquittal plea

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking acquittal of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in Nandipur Power Project (NPP) reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the petition moved by former prime minister under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The court ordered the anti-graft body to submit its reply till February 25, against the acquittal plea in NPP reference.

It may be mentioned that Pervez Ashraf was facing charges of causing a delay in execution of Nandipur Power Project due to which the national exchequer suffered a loss worth Rs28 billion.