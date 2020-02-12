188 incidents of child sexual abuse, murder reported in KP in 2019

PESHAWAR: As many as 188 incidents of sexual abuse and murder of children were reported in 20 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2019.

The available data on sexual abuse and murder cases shows that more boys than girls became victims of sexual abuse. During the last year, 137 cases of sexual abuse of boys and 51 cases of sexual assault on girls were reported. The alleged culprits escaped punishment in most cases due to weak prosecution.

Additional IG Investigation Feroz Shah, while talking to media persons the other day, admitted that weak prosecution was the main cause of escape of culprits involved in the heinous crime of sexual abuse and murder of children. Last year, out of 198 reported cases, only two accused were convicted. The weak prosecution is attributed to a lack of training and resources on part of the police.

After an increase in sexual abuse cases, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani formed four committees of KP Assembly to make recommendations for awarding the strictest punishments to rapists and murderers to stop this heinous practice. These committees have filed their recommendations to the KP Assembly speaker. According to the data received from police under the Right to Information law, most cases of sexual abuse of children were reported in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera. The districts of Hangu, Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Torghar, Buner and Chitral remained safe from this menace during the last year.

The data shows that as many as 42 sexual abuse cases were reported from Peshawar, 42 in Mardan, four in Charsadda, 27 in Nowshera, 12 in Kohat, two in Karak, 16 in Mansehra, five in Abbottabad, one each in Haripur and Battagram, eight in Lakki Marwat, four in DI Khan, two in Tank, three each in Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir and Lower Dir last year.

248 persons were arrested on charges of involvement in the sexual abuse of children in 20 districts.