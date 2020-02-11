Water shortage

Through the columns of your reputed newspaper. I want to draw attention towards the poor water supply in our society and to raise the water table for future use. There is a great scarcity of water in our society. We are receiving water for only 3 to 4 hours the whole day. The pressure of the water is very low, it is very difficult to finish the household work in time and the water supply is also very dirty and unclear. So I request the concerned authorities to improve the quality of water supply in our areas and creases the power supply so that the people of our areas do not face the problem.

Everyone is aware that water is our basic necessity and we can not do without it. We use it properly. No one is conserving water. Water resources and reduces at a high level. It is our duty to save water. All of us must understand the urgent need to save water. We should not waste water. In the rainy season we should harvest water. The government and public must take urgent steps to solve this serious problem.

I hope some positive action will be taken by the authorities at the earliest. I hope you will publish this letter in your esteemed newspaper so that some actions can be taken in this matter.

Ramesh Naz

Karachi