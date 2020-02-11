Another band-aid solution to a deeper malaise

For months the PTI spokespersons accused the media for creating a scare about shortages of essential items. Some of the ministers went a step further by issuing made up figures. At long last Prime Minister Imran Khan has felt the need to seek a second opinion about the performance of his economic team. The briefing given to him by some of the economists who are not on the government’s payroll regarding the FBR’s performance, the country’s overall economic situation, business revival, struggling exports and troubles brewing in the banking sector, did not corroborate the rosy picture presented by his own economic team regarding the economy and the plight of the common man.

Mr Khan has taken note of the issue at a time when inflation is at a nine-year high and the prices of essential goods, already beyond the common man’s reach, continue to increase. He has decided to provide a targeted subsidy to those belonging to lower income groups. While one appreciates the measures being taken by Mr Khan to reduce the common man’s sufferings, the number of those affected is so large that the relief being provided will reach only a part of the millions affected. What is more, it will be temporary.

Within months of being sworn in, Mr Khan had appealed to the philanthropists to contribute to help the government set up shelters where the homeless could have food and shelter. Only five such Panahgahs could be set up in Lahore, the second most populous city of the country. As no one can stay for more than three days at any of these shelters, there is no room here for the homeless. The Panahgahs still serve a purpose, albeit limited, as some of those coming to the city in search of jobs or to see a relative in hospital, or attend an ‘urs’ can have free meals and accommodation..

Unless the wheels of industry start running at full speed, agricultural output gets a boost, exports go up, non-development expenditure is drastically curtailed and development activity gathers momentum, any hope of a significant rise in jobs or decline in poverty will remain a dream. There is little to show that the PTI government possesses the competence to turn the economy around.