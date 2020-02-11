Sindh govt to pay Rs1m in Amal Umar case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Sindh government to pay Rs500,000 to the family of Amal Umar –killed by a bullet fired by a policeman — and donate an additional Rs500,000 to the Rah-e-Amal Trust established by the victim’s parents.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench being headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah concluded the suo motu case.

The Sindh government had initially offered to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to Amal’s parents, but the top court ordered the authorities to pay an additional amount of Rs500,000 to the trust established in the deceased’s name.

The court also ruled that the parents of the deceased will be entitled to seek further compensation or remedy for the negligence on part of the police in accordance with the law.

Referring to the recommendations of the Sindh Health Care Commission, the parents were also allowed to utilise the report to seek further relief through any other proceedings under the law through the relevant forums.

The order also noted that the Sindh police have dismissed two police officers who were responsible for the shooting of the 10-year-old and that criminal cases pertaining to the incident were pending in relevant courts.