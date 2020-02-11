SHC admits plea seeking Vawda’s disqualification for concealing US citizenship

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday admitted a petition seeking the disqualification of Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for allegedly concealing his dual citizenship to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the general elections in 2018.

Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhel pleaded in the petition that Vawda had concealed his dual citizenship at the time of filing nomination papers to the polls’ supervisory body.

“When the matter was taken up by the court, Vawda quietly applied to surrender his US citizenship,” Mandokhel claimed in his petition. “Evidence suggests that Faisal Vawda was a dual citizen at the time of the election, thus he should be disqualified and be ordered to return all perks and privileges.”

Earlier in January, the ECP and Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also admitted pleas that sought Vawda’s disqualification.

Faiq Shah has petitioned the ECP, requesting that the PTI leader be disqualified under Section 62-1(F) of the Constitution.

The petitioner said that the minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he filed a “false affidavit” with regard to his nationality.

Meanwhile, advocate Jehangir Jadoon had argued before the IHC bench, presided by Justice Aamer Farooq, that the federal minister had submitted a false affidavit while filing his nomination papers to the ECP.

“The minister was a dual national when he submitted his nomination papers. According to the Supreme Court’s decision, Vawda was supposed to surrender his US nationality before filing the nomination papers,” Jadoon said.

“He is the federal minister for water resources and is overseeing major projects. He should be stopped from working,” he added.

The court directed Vawda to submit a reply by Feb 24.