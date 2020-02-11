PM holds meeting with Haroon Akhtar Khan, economic experts

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with former senator Haroon Akhtar Khan and other economic experts.

According to media reports, the former senator told the premier that the economic situation of the country was in dire straits. He said that no sector was experiencing growth and despite the devaluation of the rupee, the country could not increase its exports.

He said that Bangladesh’s exports were increasing even though the country had not devalued its currency. He added that there was no increase in tax revenue despite increasing inflation.

The former senator further said that the premier was not being told about the true economic condition of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that Akhtar, who is now advising PM Imran on economic matters, used to advise former premier Nawaz Sharif in the same.