Maulana Aziz’s wife booked over threatening Lal Masjid speech

ISLAMABAD: An FIR [First Information Report] has been lodged against former Lal Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Aziz’s wife and Jamia Hafsa Principal Umme Hassan for threatening local authorities, the Islamabad police and the spokesperson for Shuhada Foundation.

The FIR was lodged by Shuhada Foundation spokesperson Hafiz Ehtesham in the Aabpara police station under Section 506-II of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the FIR, Umme Hassan had issued instructions to kill the local management, police and the Shuhada Foundation spokesperson.

The FIR said that Umme Hassan delivered a provocative speech on Friday at 12:28pm in Lal Masjid, in which she asked extremists to kill the Islamabad police officials, the deputy commissioner and Hafiz Ehtesham.

According to the FIR, Maulana Aziz has been occupying the mosque for the last two weeks with few armed men. It added that Maulana Aziz is using at least 200 students as a shield.

Haroon Ghazi, a spokesperson for Lal Masjid and Maulana Abdul Aziz’s nephew, said that Hafiz Ehtesham registered the FIR because of personal enmity. He claimed that Ehtesham was expelled from the Shuhada Foundation over “financial and moral irregularities”.

He, however, confirmed that such a speech was indeed delivered by Umme Hassan, but he said it was a reaction to the ongoing situation.

Maulana Aziz has been in the mosque for two weeks, despite being deposed at the time of the 2007 siege. Talks between him and the government have been under way for the last two weeks too.

Forty people were killed in the 2007 siege. It ended with a 35-hour military assault on the mosque. Aziz tried to escape wearing a burqa but was caught.

The Islamabad administration had allotted him and his wife Umme Hassan a 20-kanal plot in Sector H-11 in 2012. The allotment was cancelled by the Supreme Court last year.

They, however, have vacated the building in sector H-11 after negotiations and the city administration has withdrawn police from outside the building.

The Islamabad administration has agreed to provide Lal Masjid a plot of 205 square yards in Islamabad for the construction of Jamia Hafsa as per the Supreme Court’s orders, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said.

The Lal Masjid administration has been told that Maulana Aziz would not deliver the Friday sermon in the mosque, Shafqat said.

Haroon Ghazi, a spokesperson for Lal Masjid, said that Maulana Aziz will deliver the Friday sermon in the mosque. He added that the government’s offer of 205 square yard plot was “ridiculous”.