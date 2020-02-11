Kech jobs 

Unemployment is the root of crimes that creates instability in a society. It destroys the basic principles of a peaceful society. Unemployment compels the people to do such activities that are harmful for the society. It is a well-known fact that Kech is the most famous and educated district of Balochistan. Every year thousands of students pass their M.A or M.phil and remain jobless. The increasing population of district Kech is creating less job opportunities for the people and unemployment is increasing rapidly. It is important to noted that every year a number of students get free but unfortunately a single post cannot be announced for them. According to a report Balochistan has the highest number of poor people with 48 percent and 51 percent are living under poverty in rural areas of the province.

The students spend their age in getting education and due to lack jobs they will be compelled to start working as labour, hotel, even join criminals gangs which are burden on society. Education is the only hope for poor parents to send their children for a bright career but unfortunately they sacrifice their all life to fulfill the educational facilities of their children. When they pass, they are jobless. The parents are totally disappointed to send their children for higher education.

Corruption is the main reason that creates inequality among people of the area. Most of the jobs are taken by leaders and nothing remains for the poor. That is the reason most people become compelled to give birth to such works which are the main destruction of the society. At last, it is my humble request to concerned authorities they should look into the matter and give the rights of poor citizens.

Shameela Saleh

Turbat