Kashmiris protest killing of youth by Hindu mob in India’s Jaipur

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of a Kashmiri young boy, Basit Khan, by a Hindu mob in India’s Jaipur city.

The protesting youth from Kupwara demanded stern punishment to the killers and compensation to the family members of the victim.

The 18-year-old boy, Basit Khan, was beaten to death by a communal mob in Jaipur last week.

The people demanded that the killers must be hanged. “We are here to express our anger on the incident as well as to express our sympathy with the family,” said Mudasir Aziz, a member of the association.

The protesters also demanded that killers be tried on a fast-track basis and justice be delivered to the family as soon as possible.

They said that the fate of the case should not be what is seen happening in other such cases. “Nothing will bring their son back, but what will surely make difference is timely justice that should be served to the family,” they said.