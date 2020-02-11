Hearing in Paragon Housing scam adjourned till Feb 24

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing reference against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till Feb 24.

Accountability court judge Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique was produced before the court.

“Who is the complainant of the Paragon Society,” the judge asked the NAB lawyer during the hearing.

“The investigation officer and the lawyer have failed to convince the court on your subject, so should the court summon the NAB chairman or acquit the accused?” the judge asked.

In the hearing, the court issued an arrest warrant for Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society and the primary accused person in the reference. The accountability court judge ordered to arrest Butt and produce him before the court in the next hearing.

Khawaja Saad Rafique could not be produced before court due to the National Assembly session in Islamabad.

In the previous hearing, the court extended the judicial remand of former railways minister and his brother till Feb 11.