Government approves Rs10bn relief package for people

–Federal cabinet bans sugar exports but allows imports to ensure a continuous supply in the market

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given approval to a subsidy of Rs2 billion per month for a period of five months to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for the provision of edible items of daily use to the people at affordable rates.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan opposed the establishment of new Utility Stores and said that the money should be used on reducing petrol prices instead.

The prime minister also took Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood to task over urea prices. He said that despite the establishment of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), urea prices had not been reduced. He urged the adviser to investigate the issue.

Later, briefing the media about the decisions taken during the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the relief package will help ensure availability of flour, sugar, rice and pulses among other edible items at USC outlets at reasonable rates. The USC has been further directed that 20 kg flour bag should be sold at Rs800 while pulses at 15-20 per cent lower prices than market, she added.

She said that the government will also devise a strategy to keep a check on the prices of essential edible items.

She said that the government’s economic team, ministry of commerce and other institutions, including USC, gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister.

“The cabinet gave the approval to lift the ban on import of sugar to ensure supply of this commodity,” she said, adding that the export of sugar has been banned and a strategy is being devised to remove regulatory duty on this commodity.

She said that 4.3 million women are being given Rs2,000 monthly under the Ehsaas program. “The number will reach by 70 million by end of this year,” she added.