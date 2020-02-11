Geo-politics and flawed economics

Teetering on the edge

By: Sheraz Zaka

Recent developments have had a profound impact on international affairs. With the recent assassination of Iranian general Qassem Sulaimani, the relations between Iran and the USA have become tenser than before. In retaliation Iran attacked a US air base in Iraq but no casualties took place. However, experts believe the US position, and its presence in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan is likely to weaken, as Iran will most probably retaliate and launch an attack through proxy war. The entire volatile situation is likely to herald a domino effect on Pakistan, due to its geo-strategic position and its economic interests.

The recent Iranian attacks on Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia provide an example. Iran’s influence in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Iraq and its connections with militias has increased wit the passage of time and this is one of the reasons experts think US interests and its exertion of influence is likely to face a backlash. As for the relationship between Iran and the USA, it has always been strained since 1953 when the democratic Mossadegh government was toppled through a coup by Raza Shah in connivance with the CIA. The increasingly cold relations between the USA and Iran, if not contained, are likely to create a disastrous impact on global financial markets. There is also a likelihood that if this volatility continues, the supplies of oil containers through Strait of Hormuz will be affected if Iran blocks their passage as over 20 percent of oil supplies passes through it. As a result, oil prices will likely escalate and developing countries, especially oil-importing countries like Pakistan, will face a scourge of inflationary pressures to the dismay of the masses.

Growth of merely 2.8 percent, high inflation, high energy tariffs, further compounded by cartelization and anti-competitive practices, will not help in any way and instead the economy will further stagnate. The common man is suffering, and businesses are closing. At present the impoverished condition of our people is akin to what we read in John Steinbeck’s Grapes Of Wrath. It’s time to wake up now!

After the Arab Spring, the entire Middle East has so far gone through cataclysmic situation, deeply affected by civil war, strife and anarchy. In case there are spillover effects in Iran’s territory from the recent protests witnessed, the situation is going to become more chaotic as the oil supply chains will be affected, which will result in the escalation of cost-push inflation exponentially. Iran’s revolutionary ideology no longer entices Iranians who are tired of economic hardship and international isolation. Iranians welcomed the 2015 nuclear deal and recently have taken to the streets against the regime which has convinced the US Administration that exerting more pressure on the Iran can bear fruit and bring about an end of the Islamic republic. In this scenario, Pakistan opted to remain neutral and did not take any side.

Recently the foreign policy of Pakistan faced a setback when it refused to attend the Kuala Lumpur summit owing to the pressure of Saudi Arabia. It demonstrated that Muslim countries are divided and Pakistan had to step back despite the fact that Malaysia and Turkey openly gave their support on the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly. Second, Pakistan’s response to the recent killing of General Qassem Sulaimani has been neutral, which is a bit disappointing. Pakistan’s government should have been direct and categorically condemned such attack by the USA. On one hand, as a nuclear power Pakistan vowed to act as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and on the other it refused at the last minute to attend summit at Kuala Lumpur and showed its neutrality in the wake of recent strike of the USA against Iran.

On the economic front, after the 18-month period, government’s performance has proved out be extremely dismal and day by day it’s position has weakened. The deteriorating situation has been further exacerbated by the recent wheat crisis which has resulted in creating shortage and spike in prices. Although the performance of previous governments has also not been impressive at all, leaving the country deep in crisis, the present government’s policy of keeping the interest rates high at over 13 percent, just to attract ‘hot money’ from foreign entities to keep the rupee value afloat, also seems to be not working as well. Due to the high interest rates, entrepreneurs are not willing to invest and businesses are moving towards closure which is further giving rise to unemployment. The high interest rates would further increase the debt burden of the government.

It is also due to the fact that the present government lacks direction which is evident from the fact that after the lapse of 18 months, the government has not been able to formulate agricultural policy. Farmers are facing problems in getting access to credit at low interest rates. Moreover they do not have funds to buy certified seeds and there is no support-price mechanism for cash crops provided by government to the farmers. The whole agricultural support has been provided to cater to the needs of sugar barons, who are always a part of every government and influenced it for their vested interests; then how can we expect from such a government to formulate a fair and equitable agricultural policy? Now it has not remained a secret that cotton-growing areas are being converted into sugar plantations over the past few years because farmers get a better support price for the sugarcane crop, which is one of the main reasons behind the damage being caused to textile industry. Textiles are one of the major sources of our exports, but the government is not bothered about it while it caters to the interests of the sugar barons. The government is not paying attention towards the lack of access to credit of farmers. If banks start giving cheap credit to the farmers, only then would they use certified seeds and fertilizers to increase their yield.

The current monetary as well as fiscal policy of Pakistan will not allow it to generate economic growth. At present Pakistan is going through a phase of stagflation in which both unemployment and inflation are surging upwards, which is a grave cause of concern. Without securing at least six percent economic growth, people’s real income would continuously fall and the poverty levels would show rising trends. Growth of merely 2.8 percent, high inflation, high energy tariffs, further compounded by cartelization and anti-competitive practices, will not help in any way and instead the economy will further stagnate. The common man is suffering, and businesses are closing. At present the impoverished condition of our people is akin to what we read in John Steinbeck’s Grapes Of Wrath. It’s time to wake up now!

